Blue Ant Media lines up mystery, paranormal projects for Canadian networks

Canada’s Blue Ant Media has unveiled three new titles set to premiere on its own speciality TV networks and free streaming platforms.

The slate features content from the mystery, crime and paranormal spaces, with Blue Ant International handling pre-sales and international licensing.

Haunted by History (6×60’) is made by Vancouver-based prodco Small Army Entertainment and sees paranormal experts investigate historical hauntings across North America. It will debut on Canadian cable channel T+E this spring, as well as airing on Haunt TV in the US, UK and Australia later in 2023.

A Secret to Die For (2×60’) is produced in-house by Blue Ant and looks at how a person’s secret life can have grave consequences. It is set to premiere on T+E this summer, as well as free streaming channel Total Crime in the US.

Finally, Secrets in the Sand (6×60’) is produced by Toronto-based Shark Teeth Films and will air on Cottage Life this summer. The series details mysteries discovered in deserts worldwide, such as an Egyptian ‘Stonehenge,’ a lost ancient city and the tomb of an unknown soldier.

“The slate reinforces our ongoing commitment to bring original and exclusive series to not just our Canadian speciality channels but also our expanding line-up of free streaming channels around the world,” said Carolyn Staudt, head of commissioning for global media at Blue Ant Media.