Bill Block’s GammaTime, Gabriela Tafur’s Idilio strike five-title microdrama pact

US microdrama platform GammaTime has struck an agreement with Latin American production company Idilio to produce a slate of five Spanish-language vertical series.

The companies said content produced under the co-financing and coproduction partnership will target the English and Spanish-speaking markets in the US, as well as Latin America. The slate of projects will focus on romance, telenovela and crime thrillers.

GammaTime, led by former Miramax CEO Bill Block, as well as former Quibi and Google execs, launched in the autumn after raising US$14m in a funding round led by venture capital firms vgames and Pitango.

Meanwhile, Idilio, founded by Latin American TV personality Gabriela Tafur, officially launched in September 2025 with backing from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

“There is a huge opportunity for Spanish-language content in the micro-drama space,” said Block, who serves as GammaTime’s CEO.

“Gabriela and the Idilio team have proven that this format resonates in the region, and we are excited to combine our resources to deliver a world-class slate that speaks to both Lat Am and US audiences.”

Tafur added: “Latin American stories have always dominated the dramatic narrative. It’s about time they had a global stage in the format that is taking over the world. Partnering with GammaTime allows us to continue expanding our production capabilities and audience, leveraging their work in the US to ensure our content reaches the widest audience.”