Beyond Rights adds three new shows to kids’ slate plus three returning series

London-based distributor Beyond Rights has acquired three new shows and added three returning series to its Mipcom slate.

The first new show, Olga Da Polga (13×11’), is heading to Mipcom for initial presales. The preschool series is about a loveable and highly imaginative guinea pig who loves telling tales.

Created by legendary children’s writer Michael Bond (Paddington Bear), Olga Da Polga sees the books adapted for TV in a live-action drama with talking animals mixed with animation. Maramedia is producing the series for the BBC’s preschool channel CBeebies.

The second new series, Makeaway Takeaway, comprises two seasons totaling 23×30’ episodes that are being launched at the same time.

Produced by Dot to Dot Productions for ITV in the UK’s kids’ channel CITV, the comedy art and craft show sees the presenter, comedian Bec Hill, fulfil the wishes of young customers by delivering art to their doors.

The third and final new series is Wow That’s Amazing (30×15’), produced for CBBC by Beyond Productions North.

Based on a 2018 show produced for Super RTL in Germany by Beyond Productions in Australia, the series features kids conducting fascinating experiments, solving mind-bending puzzles and performing magic tricks that can be recreated at home with everyday materials and objects.

The returning series are season two of The World According to Grandpa (25×11’), season two of Hey You! What If…? (26×5’) and season four of Gym Stars (20×30’).

The World According to Grandpa, produced by Saffron Cherry Productions for Channel 5 in the UK’s Milkshake! block and S4C in Wales, is a blend of live-action and animation, built around the tall tales and silly nonsense of Grandpa.

Part science programme and part unbelievable spectacle, Hey You! What If…? features crazy thought experiments brought to life with CGI and special effects. Answering questions in a unique and mischievous way, the series is produced by Screen Glue for CBBC in the UK and ABC in Australia.

Gym Stars, produced by Drummer TV for CBBC, is a reality series that goes behind the scenes to find out about the lives of some of the UK’s most promising and dedicated young gymnasts.