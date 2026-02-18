Beta Film takes int’l distribution rights to Quebecois noir thriller Northern Traces

Germany’s Beta Film has picked up the international distribution rights to French-Canadian noir thriller Northern Traces.

Produced by Montreal-based Pixcom for Canadian streamer Club Illico, the six-part drama follows a Montreal investigator who is meant to be off duty in a snowbound rural town but gets sucked back into a case after his childhood friend’s ex-wife is found dead.

Danny Gilmore (The Emperor) plays the lead role and stars alongside Robert Naylor (Alice in Borderland), Catherine Bérubé (Hudson & Rex) and Léa Roy (The Emperor).

According to Illico, Northern Traces is the fourth most-watched show on the platform over the past five years. It is written by Julie Hivon (Dérive) and directed by Anne De Léan (The Case That Haunts Me), with Pixcom producing in collaboration with Quebecor Content and Club Illico.

Beta Film has previously distributed comedy-drama Audrey’s Back and murder mystery The Wall, both of which were produced by Pixcom.

“Northern Traces is exactly the kind of crime series you’d want to binge – gripping, addictive and set against the breathtaking backdrop of Canada’s snowy winter,” said Beta Films’ chief distribution officer Oliver Bachert.

“We’re confident that the series will be just as successful internationally as it has been on its home turf.”