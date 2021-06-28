BBC3, Blu Hydrangea place Stitch in time

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster the BBC has ordered a fashion design competition series fronted by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea for youth-skewing channel BBC3.

Stitch, Please! (4×30’) will follow two contestants each week as they are given just 12 hours to make an outfit based on a design brief devised by Hydrangea. Produced by Northern Ireland-based indie Waddell Media, Stitch, Please! is a result of the collaborative partnership with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.