BBC Studios renews first-look deal with award-winning prodco Rogan Productions

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: At its 50th annual Showcase event in London, BBC Studios (BBCS) announced that it is renewing its deal with multi-award-winning production company Rogan Productions.

The deal gives the global studio a first look deal at distributing the indie’s factual programming slate in return for development funding for another three years.

BBCS and Rogan Productions first partnered together back in 2020 and the distributor has since sold Rogan’s titles to over 220 territories worldwide, including sales for Freddie: The Final Act, ABBA: Against the Odds and Putin: A Russian Spy Story.

BBC Studios also recently announced international deals for the forthcoming three-part documentary for Channel 4, Free Nelson Mandela, its latest project with Rogan and Motion Entertainment, with coproduction agreements with the Danish Broadcasting Corporation DR, Norwegian Public Broadcaster NRK and Dutch broadcaster ZWART, and pre-sales to Finland (Yle), France and Germany (ARTE) and Spain (Movistar Plus+).

Tom Young, head of indie partnerships, factual at BBC Studios said, “Rogan Productions continue to set the standard in the factual genre, both in the UK and internationally. Their ability to cast fresh light on stories – exploring complex subjects with bold ambition, nuance and genuine curiosity – is exceptional. Over the past five years, our collaborative partnership has enabled us to bring their critically acclaimed documentaries to audiences around the world. We’re delighted to be extending this relationship.”