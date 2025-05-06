BBC is Waiting for the Out with Sister adaptation of memoir The Life Inside

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a drama adaptation of a memoir by a man who teaches philosophy in prisons.

The six-part series,under the working title Waiting for the Out, is based on Andy West’s memoir The Life Inside. It is written by Dennis Kelly (Together, Utopia, Matilda the Musical) and produced by Sister.

Filming has begun in and around Liverpool and the cast includes Josh Finan (The Responder), Gerard Kearns (The Day of the Jackal) and Samantha Spiro (Sex Education).

The story follows a philosopher who begins teaching a class of men in prison. Through his work, he begins to dig deeper into his own past – growing up with a violent father who ended up in prison, as did his brother and uncle – and begins to worry, obsessively, that he also belongs behind bars. As his personal crisis deepens, his actions begin to threaten both his own future and his family’s.

Kelly and West exec produce with Sister’s chief content officer Jane Featherstone, senior creative exec Katie Carpenter and chief finance officer and chief operating officer Chris Fry, as well as BBC head of comedy Katie Qureshi.

Levi David Addai (Damilola, Our Loved Boy) and Ric Renton (One Off) join Kelly in the writing team, while Jeanette Nordahl (The Responder) and Ben Palmer (Douglas is Cancelled) direct and Louise Sutton (Black Mirror) produces. BBC Studios is handling global sales.