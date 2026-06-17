Banijay Kids & Family, Toon Boom Animation combine to shape integration of AI in animation

Banijay Kids & Family is collaborating with animation software business Toon Boom Animation on strategic research and development to advance the use of AI in animation production.

By combining their complementary strengths in technical innovation and production, the two companies will co-develop tools to advance Toon Boom’s Harmony and Storyboard Pro software.

Toon Boom Animation will provide Banijay Kids & Family early access to new AI beta functionalities and increased visibility into its long-term product roadmap. In parallel, Banijay Kids & Family will contribute production content to test the tools in real studio conditions.

Banijay Kids & Family said the agreement is underpinned by strict ethical and operational guardrails to ensure full protection for creators and IP.

Benoît Di Sabatino, CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, said: “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to empowering creatives, accelerating innovation and setting new standards for responsible AI adoption across the global animation industry.”

Toon Boom Animation CEO Colin Bohm added: “Together, we’re demonstrating that responsible AI adoption and creative ambition can go hand in hand.”