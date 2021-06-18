Banijay falls for Love IRL format

NEWS BRIEF: European production giant Banijay has picked up rights to French reality dating format Love IRL in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Dutch-speaking Belgium.

Originally produced under the title Et Si on Se Rencontrait? by prodco Studio 89 for French channel M6, Love IRL follows men and women who have had long-distance relationships for months or years online as they meet for the first time in real life. The show has been commissioned for a second season by M6.