Home > News > Banijay falls for Love IRL format

Banijay falls for Love IRL format

Love IRL centres on long-distance relationships

NEWS BRIEF: European production giant Banijay has picked up rights to French reality dating format Love IRL in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Dutch-speaking Belgium.

Originally produced under the title Et Si on Se Rencontrait? by prodco Studio 89 for French channel M6, Love IRL follows men and women who have had long-distance relationships for months or years online as they meet for the first time in real life. The show has been commissioned for a second season by M6.

