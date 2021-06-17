Please wait...
Atresmedia, TV2 Norway build Lego Masters

Lego Masters premiered on Channel 4 in the UK

Broadcasters in Spain and Norway have acquired the rights to entertainment format Lego Masters from Banijay Rights.

Spanish broadcaster Atresmedia has commissioned Banijay Group’s Shine Iberia to adapt the format, which aims to find the best Lego builder in a given territory.

Norwegian channel TV2 has ordered a version from local prodco Mastiff Norway. This takes the total number of adaptations to 13 since the UK version began in 2017.

The show was originally created by UK indie Tuesday’s Child Television and The Lego Group, with Banijay handling global distribution.

“There continues to be an ongoing trend for entertaining, warm and joyful viewing and this is central to the popularity of Lego Masters,” said Lucas Green, global head of content operations at Banijay.

“This format is a tried and tested ratings winner in major markets, delivering a broad co-viewing audience to broadcasters around the world.”

olihammett
Oli Hammett 17-06-2021

