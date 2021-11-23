Please wait...
Atresmedia reboots Banijay’s Money Drop

Getmusic will produce the reboot of Atrapa un millón (The Money Drop)

NEWS BRIEF: Spanish broadcaster Atresmedia is bringing back the local version of Banijay format The Money Drop after a seven-year hiatus.

Getmusic, a Banijay Iberia company, will produce the series which is known locally as Atrapa un millón. The gameshow sees contestants start with an amount of money they have to gamble through eight rounds of multiple choice questions. It originated on Channel 4 in the UK as The Million Pound Drop.

