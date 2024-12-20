Asylum Entertainment Group rebrands, names Jennifer O’Connell CEO

Endeavor-backed unscripted production outfit Asylum Entertainment Group is implementing a leadership shuffle as it rebrands under the new name Pantheon Media Group.

The LA-headquartered company has named veteran unscripted exec Jennifer O’Connell as its new CEO while Steve Michaels moves to become chairman.

O’Connell is already within the Endeavor ecosystem as her production company, Velvet Hammer Media, is backed by the talent management and media giant.

In addition to leading Pantheon Media Group, O’Connell will continue to lead Velvet Hammer as co-CEO alongside Rebecca Quinn.

The rebrand comes around 20 months after Endeavor first made a strategic investment in Pantheon Media Group,

In the time since, Pantheon has invested in and struck partnerships with companies including Velvet Hammer Media and Scott Weintrob’s LA-based Large Eyes Entertainment, as well as turning its eye to the UK market with investments in Moon&Back Media, Soho Studios Entertainment, Derren Lawford-led Dare Pictures, Bernadette Higgins and Felicity Morris’s Ladywell Films and UK-based live production outfit Done+Dusted.

Prior to the Endeavor investment, companies sitting within Patheon included Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, Breaklight Pictures and Audity.

There are now more than 20 unscripted labels that sit under the Pantheon Media Group, producing content across live, premium docs, factual, entertainment, crime and sports.

“Jen is a longtime friend and a respected executive and entrepreneur. Her pedigree and expertise are exactly what the company needs for this exciting next chapter of growth. I’m confident that under her leadership, our more than 20 unscripted labels will continue to thrive and produce innovative content,” said Michaels.

O’Connell added: “Steve has curated a diverse powerhouse of global storytellers delivering quality unscripted content under his impressive umbrella and I am excited to work with this eclectic group of companies. I know that working with the Pantheon Media Group banner, Velvet Hammer is also positioned for further creative success in years to come.”