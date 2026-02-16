Apploff Entertainment elevates Zach Gelfand to development director

LA-based Apploff Entertainment has promoted Zach Gelfand to director of development.

During his three years with the company, Gelfand has shepherded projects on the company’s development slate and served as co-executive producer on Netflix’s mobile weekday quizshow Best Guess Live. He was also an associate producer on Fox unscripted series Beat Shazam and Don’t Forget the Lyrics!.

In his expanded capacity, Gelfand will report directly to president and CEO Jeff Apploff, while continuing to work with VP of current and development Danielle Peress.

Before joining Apploff Entertainment, Gelfand produced and designed live game experiences, as well as working at several creative advertising agencies.

“From day one, Zach has demonstrated an exceptional talent identifying what makes a great format tick and stick, evolving it for today’s audiences,” said Apploff.

“He’s a game changer whose fingerprints are across our slate, and his passion, work ethic and collaborative spirit make him an invaluable part of our future.”