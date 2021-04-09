Apple TV+ greenlights Tom Holland drama

US streamer Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to a mental health anthology drama starring Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

Ten-parter The Crowded Room was inspired by the biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, which tells the story of the first person ever acquitted of a crime after doctors diagnosed him with multiple personality disorder.

The series is a coproduction between Apple Studios and New Regency and has been written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind).

Other executive producers are Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

The series join a line-up of Apple originals that will be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a new limited series based on the moving novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley and starring Samuel L Jackson and Dominique Fishback; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith; and Killers of the Flower Moon, a film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.