Anna Pigeon leads Cineflix Rights’ scripted London TV Screenings slate

Cineflix Rights is heading to the London TV Screenings next week with a slate of drama series led by upcoming crime procedural Anna Pigeon, in addition to a line-up of factual programmes.

Anna Pigeon (10×60’) is produced by Cineflix, December Films and SEVEN24 Films for USA Network in association with Bell Media. Based on the bestselling novels by Nevada Barr, it follows a park ranger who solves crimes that have taken place within national park grounds.

Other scripted series are The Walsh Sisters, based on Irish author Marian Keyes’ novel, which launches on BBC One in the UK this month; Nordic Blue crime thriller Hildur, for Siminn and Nelonen; and Sunny Nights, a darkly comedic crime drama which premieres in the US on Hulu next month after launching on Australia’s Stan.

Cineflix Rights’ factual line-up includes Cirque du Soleil docuseries Cirque Life (5×60’), from Cineflix for the CBC in Canada; building competition series Château DIY: Win the Dream (20×60’) from Spark Media Partners for Channel 4 in the UK; Property Brothers: Under Pressure (14×60’) from Scott Brothers Entertainment for HGTV in the US and Canada; and locomotive series War Trains (8×60’ from Go Button Media for Super Channel in Canada.

Other factual shows are ocean-focused Deep Water Secrets (8×60’) from Cream Productions for Hearst Networks in the UK and EMEA; The Great Icelandic Swim with Ross Edgley (3×60’) from Big Wave Productions for Channel 4; cocaine-focused doc Kings of Coke (3×90’) from C3 Media and Urbania Media for Crave in Canada; and true crime series Confessions of a Killer (2×60’) from Below the Radar for BBC One.

These new shows join returning seasons of long-running factual brands including Inside Taronga Zoo, Help! We Bought a Village, The Yorkshire Auction House, Richard Hammond’s Workshop and Ambulance: Code Red.