AMC Networks picks up BBC crime drama This City is Ours for streaming

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: AMC Networks has acquired BBC crime drama This City is Ours for its streaming platform AMC+ in the US.

The Liverpool-set crime drama is produced by Sony Pictures Television (SPT)’s Left Bank Pictures and distributed internationally by SPT, which showcased the series to buyers at the London TV Screenings last year.

This City is Ours has also been acquired by buyers including Stan (Australia), Sky (New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Bell Media (English-speaking Canada), Quebecor Content (French-speaking Canada), RTÉ (Ireland), TIM Vision (Italy), Movistar Plus+ (Spain), AXN (Portugal), YLE (Finland),Telia Estonia, Telia Play (Lithuania), Tet+ (Latvia), Nova (Greece), Syn (Iceland), Yes (Israel), Videoland (Netherlands), TV2 (Norway), SVT (Sweden), Sony LIV (India), HBO Max (CEE) and beIN (MENA and Turkey).

The show premiered on BBC One last year and, according to SPT, was the pubcaster’s most-watched new drama launch of 2025. A second season is currently in production in Liverpool, with filming also taking place in Spain.

The drama was created by Stephen Butchard, who serves as lead writer, with Robbie O’Neill writing some episodes. The directors are Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment) and John Hayes (Nightsleeper, Dublin Murders).

The producer is Simon Maloney (Peaky Blinders, I May Destroy You). The executive producers are Andy Harries, Rebecca Hodgson and Sian McWilliams for Left Bank Pictures, Butchard and Saul Dibb, and Jo McClellan and Sami El Hadi for the BBC.

Additional funding and support came from the Liverpool Film Office through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s LCR Production Fund.