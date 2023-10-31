AMC Networks International rebrands joint-venture UK channels and platforms

AMC Networks International (AMCNI) is rebranding its portfolio of UK channels and streaming platforms owned by the CBS AMC Networks UK channels partnership, a joint venture with Paramount Global.

The rebrand will roll out on November 22 and aims to introduce a “clearer” offering across the joint venture’s services that better reflects their content offering to attract new viewers.

Factual entertainment channel CBS Reality will be renamed True Crime, while AVoD platform and FAST channel True Crime from CBS Reality will become True Crime UK.

Entertainment channel Legend, which features action, sci-fi, adventure and western series and movies, and which was renamed from Horror Channel in 2022, will also be rebranded.

On-demand content from both True Crime and Legend is currently available on CBS Catch Up Channels UK, which will become Watch Free UK.

Other channels in the portfolio that will be rebranded include Legend Xtra and True Crime Xtra, and time-shift versions Legend Xtra +1 and True Crime +1.

Sam Rowden, AMCNI-UK’s VP, content group, said: “With such a vast array of content available across so many platforms, we wanted to elevate our UK portfolio to be more easily recognisable and accessible, and to clearly reflect our content offering.

“This rebrand closely aligns with our aim to provide carefully curated services catering to both existing and new audiences, wherever they choose to watch our programmes.”