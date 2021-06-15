AMC gets rest of History in Iberia

AMC Networks International Southern Europe has acquired the 50% of The History Channel Iberia that it did not own already from Hearst.

The agreement includes the pay TV channels Canal HISTORIA, Crimen + Investigación and BLAZE. The company is now the sole owner of the three networks.

AMC had operated these channels in Spain in a joint venture with Hearst since 2019 and prior to that, from 1998 and 2019, with the US’ A+E Networks.

“With this operation, AMC Networks International creates the broadest portfolio of channels and documentary content in Spain and Portugal,” said the company, which now offers 25 channels.

“The incorporation of The History Channel Iberia’s team, channels and content into our company represents an opportunity to expand, diversify and create new opportunities and products in the field of payment. We are excited and confident that this acquisition can create additional value for our customers, audiences and advertisers,” said Manuel Balsera, CEO of AMC Networks International Southern Europe.

Canal HISTORIA, Crimen + Investigación and BLAZE are distributed by the main pay TV operators in Spain, Portugal and Africa and reach more than 10 million subscribers.

This article was first published in Spanish on AudioVisual451.com.