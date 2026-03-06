After Party Studios preps doc charting YouTuber KSI’s football club takeover

The latest content crossover between influencers and football has seen YouTuber KSI complete the takeover of English non-league outfit Dagenham & Redbridge, and London-based After Party Studios is filming a documentary about the project.

Race to the Top will follow KSI as he aims to take the Daggers into the Premier League. The East London club are currently 13th in National League South, a semi-professional league five divisions below the English top flight.

They share the division with Dorking Wanderers, the subject of successful YouTube series Bunch of Amateurs, and KSI’s first official game as owner takes place against Dorking this weekend.

After Party Studios’ doc will initially debut on KSI’s YouTube channel this summer, reaching his 17 million subscribers worldwide and promoted across his socials with a combined reach of 33.5 million (Instagram, TikTok and X) and continue into the 26/27 football season.

The series, which will be dubbed into 14 languages globally, will follow the Britain’s Got Talent judge – real name Olajide Olatunji – as he navigates the pressures and possibilities of steering a professional sports club.

Director Ben Doyle, who founded After Party, previously produced KSI’s documentary KSI: Can’t Lose, which chronicled his evolution from YouTube disruptor to crossover boxer.

Doyle said: “When we shot KSI: Can’t Lose back in 2018, I rolled the cameras as he redefined an entire sport – this feels like a true full-circle moment as yet again we stand on the precipice of a seemingly insurmountable challenge. This series will see us get more access than ever before, during the highs and lows as he strives to get the Daggers to the Premier League.”

KSI said: “This is a really big deal for me. For the fans who’ve been with me since [YouTube series] Race to Division One, it’s a full-circle moment – from dreaming about football online to actually taking over a club. Reuniting with Ben and After Party Studios makes it even more special. He’s captured every high and low, and I am so excited for him to board this rollercoaster of a journey at Dagenham & Redbridge with me.”

Race to the Top is executive produced by Jamie MacDonald and James Byfield for After Party and KSI and Mo Syed, head of content for KSI. Alysha Christal is the producer.

Professional football, and influencers’ fondness for it, has proven an unusual antidote to the loss of Gen Z audiences from legacy media. Read our C21investigates deep dive into the trend here.