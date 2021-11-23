Please wait...
A+E Networks UK gives Murnaghan true crime series fourth run

NEWS BRIEF: A+E Networks UK has commissioned a fourth season of Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan for its Crime +Investigation channel.

The series is produced by UK indie FirstLookTV and is coming back for an extended 10-episode run in 2022. In each episode, news anchor Murnaghan recounts a case he has reported on or followed at close quarters.

