ACTF takes new IP to Mipcom as Netflix stats show Aussie kids’ content is a global hit

Australian children’s and family content distributor ACTF is leading its MipJunior and Mipcom slate with the international debut of animated comedy series Eddie’s Lil’ Homies.

Also in a first time to market, ACTF will be showcasing live-action family feature Windcatcher, which was launched in March.

The third season of pre-school series Kangaroo Beach, currently in production, will also be on the slate. The new season has already been acquired by Nickelodeon UK for a 2025 launch.

The distributor also announced that its mockumentary series from Gristmill productions, The Inbestigators, was the most watched Australian children’s series among global Netflix audiences across the first half of 2024, with 9.6 million views across both seasons.

Netflix’s latest Engagement Report, revealed 69 Australian shows in the list of which 25 were children’s titles. The Inbestigators was the seventh most popular Australian show overall.