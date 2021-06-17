Please wait...
Home > News > 9 Story moves into Circle Square

9 Story moves into Circle Square

Circle Square was originally pitched at Cartoon Forum

Dublin-based 9 Story Distribution International has picked up the global distribution rights to the forthcoming animated comedy series Circle Square.

Created by the The Brothers McLeod (Quiff & Boot) and coproduced by Wyndley Animation and Kavaleer Productions, the 40×7′ series is about a community living in nine houses whose differences are what bind them together

The sales arm of Canada’s 9 Story Media Group will shop the series internationally, excluding territories secured by commissioning broadcast partners Milkshake! (UK, Ireland) SVT (Sweden), YLE (Finland) and VRT (Belgium).

Aimed at four- to six-year-olds, the show is directed by Greg McLeod, written by Myles McLeod and executive produced by Erica Darby, Helen Brunsdon, Gary Timpson and Andrew Kavanagh.

First pitched at Cartoon Forum in 2012, it was financed with support from the UK government-funded Young Audiences Content Fund, which is managed by the British Film Institute, plus ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 in the UK and Creative Europe.

“Its key messages of empathy, along with the gorgeous design aesthetic created by The Brothers McLeod, will charm kids no matter who or where they are,” said Alix Wiseman, senior VP of distribution and acquisitions for 9 Story.

Nico Franks
