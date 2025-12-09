5 partners with AMCNI UK and Hearst Networks to launch third-party FAST channels

Six new live channels and hundreds of hours of on-demand programming will launch on 5’s streaming service in the UK, following a first-time deal with Hearst Networks and an expanded partnership with AMC Networks International (AMCNI) UK.

AMCNI UK will debut four free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels this month: wedding and dating channel AMC Cupid, AMC Reality, Love After Lockup and True Crime UK. Three of these channels – AMC Cupid, AMC Reality and Love After Lockup – are operated solely by AMCNI UK. True Crime UK is operated through a long-standing joint venture between Paramount and AMCNI UK.

AMCNI UK’s new live channels join the existing selection of ad-supported VoD (AVoD) content which launched on 5 this summer: AMC Collection, True Crime UK and AMC Shudder Selects.

Hearst Network’s partnership with 5 begins with two new AVoD collections: Inside Crime which is available now and Mystery TV, coming in January 2026. In addition, two corresponding FAST channels for 5 will follow in Q1 2026.

Kiaran Saunders, vice president of distribution at 5, said: “Our partnerships with AMCNI UK and Hearst Networks represent a significant step in our strategy to deliver a deep, rich selection of content to audiences and advertisers. With these new FAST channels and on-demand collections, we continue to strengthen 5’s position as a leading destination for premium programming across a range of genres – particularly true crime where AMC and Hearst have a best-in-class offering.”