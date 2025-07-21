5 in the UK adds six more series to growing scripted slate, renews The Hardacres and The Teacher

Paramount-owned 5 in the UK has commissioned six scripted series and renewed The Hardacres and The Teacher as it continues to grow its drama slate.

Spanning thrillers and whodunnit dramas to historical sagas, the series come as 5 has steadily built up its slate of scripted since returning to the genre in 2019.

Number One Fan (4×60′) is produced by Clapperboard, the prodco that has made many of 5’s dramas in recent years, and focuses on a daytime TV presenter who is saved from an attack by a strange woman who claims to be her biggest admirer.

Meanwhile, Missed Call (5×60′) is made by French prodco Pernel Media (The Au Pair) and follows a single mother trying to track down her missing teenage daughter in rural France.

Psychological drama The Family Secret (4×60′) is made by Lonesome Pine and centres on a woman who is drawn into a web of mystery after an unexpected inheritance; while Imposter (4×60′) is produced by Fremantle Australia and stars Kym Marsh (Coronation Street) in a tale of a seaside hotel Down Under which becomes the centre of a bitter family dispute.

Detective mystery Cooper and Fry (4×120′) is adapted from the novels by Stephen Booth and stars Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey) and Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) as mismatched detectives investigating a string of mysterious deaths. It’s produced by Clapperboard.

The final new series in the slate is Death in Benidorm (working title, 6×60′), coproduced by Blackbox Multimedia and Clapperboard. It’s about a former detective who hopes for a quiet life running a bar in Spain but is reluctantly drawn back into solving gruesome murders.

5 has also ordered new seasons of existing scripted series The Teacher (S3, Clapperboard) and rags to riches family saga The Hardacres (S2, Playground), plus a Christmas special of The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Clapperboard and Saffron Cherry Productions).

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer and head of scripted, Paramount UK, said: “From brand new thrillers and character-driven mysteries to the much-anticipated return of audience favourites, we’re continuing to build a rich and distinctive drama offering.

“These titles reflect our commitment to delivering compelling, accessible British drama that resonates with viewers across the UK. We look forward to announcing further titles in the coming months.”