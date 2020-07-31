Moonbug acquires two YouTube channels

London-based children’s prodco Moonbug Entertainment has acquired YouTube channels CoComelon and Blippi.

CoComelon, which is the most viewed YouTube channel in the US and second most viewed channel in the world as of July 2020, features animated videos of nursery rhymes and original children’s songs.

Blippi hosts educational live-action videos by the US children’s entertainer of the same name.

The acquisition of the channels boosts Moonbug’s monthly subscribers to more than 235 million globally, exceeding seven billion average monthly views on YouTube alone.

Moonbug plans to add new characters and storylines to both brands, in addition to new merchandise and toys, as it expands distribution globally in new languages and on new platforms.

Meanwhile, Moonbug has raised US$120m in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs Growth Equity and Fertitta Capital, to support further growth and acquisitions.