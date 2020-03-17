Korea’s Ruby Ring remade in Indonesia

Indonesian free-to-air network ANTV is to adapt Korean drama series Ruby Ring after acquiring the rights from India-based distributor GoQuest Media.

The series will be adapted locally as Bawang Putih Berkulit Merah. The story sees a pair of sisters misidentified as one another by the authorities after a crash, leading one sister to assume the life of the other as they battle to regain their original identities.

The Indonesian adaptation will be produced by Verona Pictures alongside ANTV Pictures, part of Vici Media Asia. The original Ruby Ring was developed by Korean broadcaster KBS and aired on ANTV in January.

Gunawan Goony, senior manager of acquisition and distribution at ANTV, said: “Doing a format adaptation is not easy, as we have to do several adjustments to make it work for our audiences.

“Their vast catalogue of stories and the understanding of our requirements helped us find a good and unique story for ANTV. We are really happy with this collaboration and look forward to working on more such projects soon.”