ITV doc spotlights Raoul Moat rampage

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a documentary about the 2010 manhunt for Raoul Moat, who shot three people and went on the run from police.

Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story is from Welsh prodco MultiStory Media Cymru, which is part of ITV Studios.

The 60-minute documentary details the police hunt for Moat, who shot his ex-girlfriend, killed her new lover and blinded a police officer before going on the run for six days and turning the gun on himself.

The documentary explores Moat’s state of mind and features archive footage, exclusive interviews with family members, witnesses and journalists and seeks to piece together the tragic events.

The doc is produced and directed by Iwan Roberts, with Mike Blair serving as executive producer. It is set to air this summer.

Blair said: “This documentary is the latest in a line of programmes to come out of our base in Cardiff and thanks to the experience and skill of the team there it will provide a revealing and sensitive insight into a manhunt which gripped the nation but which had a tragic backstory.”

Tom Giles, ITV’s controller of current affairs, added: “With this landmark documentary, ITV aims to provide an important and vivid insight into these tragic events.

“At a time when media scrutiny has never been higher, and with public services like the police feeling the strain, this programme will delve into the investigation of the case and the actions of Moat in forensic detail, with the intention of immersing viewers in the manhunt, exploring how Moat escaped officers’ clutches for a week.”