India’s Frames adapts Armoza duo

India’s Frames Production Company has taken local adaptation rights to two shows from ITV Studios-owned Armoza Formats.

The Indian prodco is working on local versions of dance makeover format The Moves and CGI-based interactive gameshow Beat the Grid.

The Moves sees four dance coaches go head-to-head to train contestants to dance. Potential participants showcase their moves to the coaches, who then pick a contestant and train them over the course of the series.

Meanwhile, Beat the Grid tasks contestants with finding the answers to a question on a giant grid, on which some are right and some are wrong. Contestants must find a minimum number of correct answers in order to ‘beat’ each grid.

Ranjeet Thakur, founder of Frames Production Company, said: “The times are trying but our job is to keep people entertained and interested in the brighter things of life. It is great to be working with Armoza Formats and ITV Studios, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on many more interesting formats.”