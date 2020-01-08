Fox to unveil The Masked Dancer

US broadcast network Fox is set to develop a new celebrity competition series called The Masked Dancer, based on hit global format The Masked Singer.

In the new format, celebrity contestants will perform dances while covered head-to-toe in elaborate costumes that conceal their identity, leaving audiences to guess who they are.

The format was inspired by a segment of the same name featured on US talkshow The Ellen Show as well as the original The Masked Singer.

The Masked Dancer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and executive produced by talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros Unscripted and Alternative Television.

The Masked Singer became a break-out ratings success for Fox last year after it adapted the show from Korean format King of Masked Singer. A UK version premiered this week on commercial network ITV.

Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said: “We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, The Masked Dancer, on her show we were truly amazed. We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level.”

In other news, Fox has also ordered an untitled stop-motion animation holiday special from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the Emmy-winning company founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner.

The special, written by Emmy winner Tom Root (Robot Chicken), will premiere next winter on Fox as part of its Not So Silent Nights holiday-themed programming.

The 1×60’ show will feature Christmas icons, including Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, who come together with brand new minor mascots from St Valentine’s Day, St Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving and even daylight saving day.