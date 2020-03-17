Disney India scores Supa Strikas

Disney India has picked up animated kids’ series Supa Strikas from LA- and London-based children’s content company Moonbug.

Supa Strikas is a South African property that follows a soccer team as they journey across the globe, and to outer space, on a quest to win the Super League trophy.

The animated series debuted in 2009 and is available in 27 languages in more than 100 territories worldwide. Supa Strikas is available on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Amazon, DisneyXD, Cartoon Network, ETV, MBC, TVP, Crave, Suria, Studio 23 and Zoom.

Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA at Moonbug, said: “Supa Strikas’ lessons of fun, sportsmanship, respect and teamwork are incredibly relatable for audiences from all backgrounds. The programme is already a top-viewed show on Disney South-East Asia and Cartoon Network across Africa, and will soon be available for viewers in India as well.”