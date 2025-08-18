YouTube to unlock key to creator success at Content Canada on September 3

Andrew Peterson, head of Canada at YouTube, is set to discuss how to drive success on the platform with content creator Alexandra Gater, Blue Ant Media senior director of digital Tyler Budd and Skyship Entertainment Company CEO Morghan Fortier at Content Canada on September 3.

Drilling down into how to effectively create and monetise content on YouTube, the leading creators and digital execs will offer insight on producing content that resonates with audiences and the various revenue streams available, to help producers navigate The New Content Economy.

Andrew Peterson

Head of Canada

YouTube

Peterson oversees the content, creator and viewer ecosystems for YouTube in Canada. He works with the next generation of independent content creators through to the largest media, entertainment and news publishers in the country. His team focuses on growing the number of Canadian storytellers on the platform and helping them to connect with and monetise audiences both at home and abroad.

Alexandra Gater

Content creator, author and home decor expert

Gater connects with millions through her home makeover videos on YouTube, where she has 862,000 subscribers. She is the author of the coffee table book Own Your Space. Gater began her career as the home editor for Canada’s Chatelaine magazine.

Tyler Budd

Senior director, digital

Blue Ant Media

Budd is a growth marketer, community builder and strategist who thrives at the intersection of data, audience and culture, particularly in scaling YouTube and musician businesses. He has expanded Blue Ant Media’s YouTube channel portfolio from two to 13 and diversified into six languages, while also increasing monetisation.

Morghan Fortier

Co-owner & CEO

Skyship Entertainment Company

Fortier has overseen the expansion of Skyship’s core brand, Super Simple Songs, from an audience of two million YouTube subscribers in 2015 to over 45 million today – with a renewed focus on music distribution, publishing and in-classroom education.

Further keynote and headline strands across the one-day event, created to provide a roadmap to flourish in The New Content Economy, include the International Coproduction Focus, to help support funding and development; the AI Festival, designed to showcase ethical AI content and mine the latest production technology and strategy around using AI for content creation; and Content Trends & Strategies, focused on the requirements of Canadian platforms and channels.

