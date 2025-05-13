Please wait...
Warner Bros. Discovery to outline CEE content strategy in Content Warsaw keynote session

Warner Bros. Discovery Poland’s Dorota Eberhardt, VP of programming, streaming and secondary channels, and Bogumił Lipski, senior director of creative development programming, will take part in a keynote session at Content Warsaw to discuss their content strategy and approach for success locally within Poland and CEE.

This keynote is part of a three-day conference and market that runs alongside the CEE International Screenings at Content Warsaw, which sees the world’s leading suppliers unveil their latest shows.

Eberhardt and Lipski will also discuss the recent success of local HBO original A Decent Man, what makes local content work well with international audiences, their future content plans and opportunities for CEE producers.

Content Warsaw takes place from June 2-5 this year and will feature a series of international screenings, keynotes and conference sessions from industry leaders including Sony Pictures Television, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global Content Distribution and ZDF Studios, all set within a collaborative networking environment.

Speaking at Content Warsaw:

