Time Out, Section Cinema and Vertical Drama Love to share audience-building strategies at Create London

Time Out’s Rob Biagioni, Section Cinema’s Jimmy Wu and Vertical Drama Love’s Jen Cooper are the latest speakers confirmed for Create London. Taking place on April 29, the event will showcase producers, creators, brands and industry leaders who are driving success across the creator economy and vertical programming.

With the global creator economy projected to surge from approximately US$254bn in 2025 to around US$314bn in 2026, and the microdrama market set to climb from an estimated US$11bn to roughly US$14bn over the same period, Create London will spotlight industry leaders to unpack the content strategies, commercial frameworks and generative AI innovations powering the next wave of scalable hits across the creator economy and vertical content landscape.

Speaking at Create London:

Rob Biagioni

CEO

Time Out Media

Biagioni joined Time Out in 2022 as MD of Time Out Media UK. In 2025, he was appointed MD of Time Out Media UK and Europe, before most recently becoming media CEO. Biagioni brings over 26 years of media experience developing and launching brands across all platforms. His previous experience includes working as commercial director at Future and group client director at TI Media, as well as senior commercial roles at John Brown Media, City AM and the Express.

Jimmy Wu

Founder

Section Cinema

Wu is the founder of Section Cinema, a Vancouver-based production company focused on scalable vertical drama. He has produced more than 30 vertical series for leading shortform platforms, working across North American production teams and international partners.

Jen Cooper

Founder

Vertical Drama Love

Cooper is a leading critic, reviewer and thought leader in the fast-evolving world of vertical drama. As the founder of Vertical Drama Love, she’s built a global platform that connects fans, creators and industry insiders. Her reviews, YouTube commentary and fan analysis have made her a trusted voice not just among viewers, but among the creatives who are shaping the genre.

Across the one-day event, Create London will unpack how to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving content economy without relying on commission-based models – offering practical insight into building direct partnerships with leading digital platforms and brands, unlocking innovative funding routes, and leveraging generative AI to elevate creativity, streamline production and maximise efficiency.

The Vertical Programming & Microdrama Summit @ Create London will take a deep dive into the content strategies, monetisation frameworks and partnership models driving the future of vertical storytelling – equipping producers and creators with practical, actionable insights into one of the most dynamic and fast-scaling segments of digital entertainment.

