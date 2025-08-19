TikTok to share strategies for success in the creator economy at Content London

TikTok’s head of content operations for the UK & Ireland, Dominic Burns, is the first headline speaker confirmed for the How to Thrive in the Creator Economy track at Content London.

To find out more about Content London and register at the Tier 3 rate of £999, saving £400 on the full delegate price, CLICK HERE. This year’s event takes place from December 1-4.

The How to Thrive in the Creator Economy track is designed to give producers the tools to create digital-first strategies and partnerships to take shows to market in a new way. In his session, Burns will drill down on the initiatives he oversees, including TikTok Spotlight, an industry-leading tool designed to help broadcasters and studios better understand and act on audience engagement in real time.

Dominic Burns

Head of content operations for UK & Ireland

TikTok

Burns leads content strategy, partnerships and creator engagement for the UK, Ireland and the Nordics at the platform, overseeing TikTok’s deepening relationships with UK and European publishers while supporting its thriving creator ecosystem.

With more than 20 years of experience across media and technology, Burns plays a key role in ensuring both creators and media partners succeed as TikTok continues to grow as a cultural force in the entertainment industry. He has also led the development of long-term partnerships, such as TikTok’s ongoing collaboration with BAFTA, underscoring the platform’s commitment to the creative industries.

More speakers will be announced for the How to Thrive in the Creator Economy track at Content London.

This year’s Content London will follow the headline theme of how to Define Your Future In The New Content Economy, built around a set of core conference tracks including The Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit, Reaching Gen Z and The AI Festival.

Also speaking at Content London 2025: