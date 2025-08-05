SkyShowtime, ABC Australia and Sky New Zealand join Content London 2025 line-up to outline new content strategies for global growth

SkyShowtime’s Kai Finke, ABC Australia’s Jennifer Collins and Sky New Zealand’s Thomas Robins are the latest high-profile commissioners to have joined the speaker line-up at Content London, which takes place from December 1-4.

Kai Finke

Chief content officer

SkyShowtime

Finke leads a diverse team operating across five offices within SkyShowtime’s pan-regional footprint, overseeing the streamer’s content line-up. He is responsible for content strategy and programming – including commissioning a slate of original productions and acquiring international titles – as well as content editorial. He joined SkyShowtime from Netflix, where he was director of content for EMEA.

Jennifer Collins

Director of screen

ABC Australia

Collins leads the division’s content strategy, overseeing development and commissioning across a wide range of genres including documentary, scripted drama and comedy, children’s and family programming, entertainment, arts, events, and indigenous content. Collins has held several senior roles within ABC, such as head of screen and director of entertainment, and brings extensive experience from the independent production sector, having served as head of non-fiction at Screentime (Banijay) and director of content at Fremantle.

Thomas Robins

Head of originals

Sky NZ

Robins is focused on commissioning international coproductions, with the aim of taking more local productions to the world stage. During his time at Sky, Robins has been involved in the commissioning and development of many critically acclaimed comedy, drama and factual series, including Dark City: The Cleaner, Miles From Nowhere and Not Even seasons one and two.

As part of the Content Strategies track, these leading commissioners will each bring unique insights into their content acquisitions, commissioning approaches and the content trends shaping their respective markets.

Finke, Collins and Robins will share strategic approaches that align their business goals with audience needs and demonstrate how to create and manage impactful content partnerships.

The Content Strategies track aims to highlight real opportunities for collaboration and innovation across diverse programming, as well as demonstrating how international coproductions and partnerships are key drivers for expanding reach and resources, especially for smaller markets seeking a global stage.

More speakers will be announced for the Content Strategies track at Content London.

This year’s Content London will follow the headline theme of how to Define Your Future In The New Content Economy, built around a set of core conference strands including The Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit, Reaching Gen Z, The AI Festival and How To Thrive In The Creator Economy.

Also speaking at Content London 2025: