Sky to share international programming plans at Content London

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Sky Studios CEO and Sky chief content officer, will share her strategic vision for Sky at Content London, where she will be joined by executive director of original scripted Meghan Lyvers, executive director of unscripted originals Phil Edgar-Jones, and Sky Studios Italia exec VP Nils Hartmann.

To find out more about Content London and register at the Tier 3 rate of £999, saving £400 on the full delegate price, CLICK HERE.

Part of the Content Strategies track, the Sky-focused deep dive is essential for the international business to gain a clear understanding of the programming needs and future direction for one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies.

The leading executives will discuss Sky’s overarching content strategy across its different territories, drilling down on genre-specific insights into content acquisitions, commissioning approaches, content partnership opportunities, new slates and the latest content trends impacting decision making.

Cécile Frot-Coutaz

CEO, Sky Studios

Chief content officer, Sky

Frot-Coutaz joined Sky in 2021. She is responsible for its entire content offering, excluding Sky Sports, across the UK and Ireland, plus its news services across EMEA, including Sky News UK and TG24 in Italy. As CEO of Sky Studios, her remit also includes the development, production and commissioning of all Sky Original comedy and drama across Europe, as well as Sky Studios Elstree, Sky’s new state-of-the-art film and TV studio.

Meghan Lyvers

Executive director of original scripted

Sky

Lyvers leads the teams responsible for developing, commissioning and producing Sky original series and films. She commissions projects directly from production companies and collaborates with talent to develop and produce projects in-house or through coproductions. This flexible business model enables creative partnerships and has resulted in some of Sky’s biggest hits.

Phil Edgar-Jones

Executive director, unscripted originals

Sky

Edgar-Jones is responsible for driving the vision and strategy for the portfolio of unscripted programming at Sky, across entertainment, documentaries and arts. He joined Sky as head of entertainment in 2012 and was appointed director of Sky Arts in 2014, commissioning a wealth of successful programmes in all the arts genres. For Sky Max, Edgar-Jones has commissioned shows including A League of their Own. He has recently added Sky Documentaries to his slate and is working with the team on a number of new developments.

Nils Hartmann

Executive VP

Sky Studios Italia

Hartmann leads the development, commissioning and production of Sky original dramas and scripted comedies for Sky Italia. He has overseen the making of international TV series such as the Gomorrah franchise; political trilogy 1992, 1993 and 1994; The Young Pope, from Academy Award winner Paolo Sorrentino, and its successor The New Pope; ZeroZeroZero, from Gomorrah showrunner Stefano Sollima; Devils; and Domina.

More speakers will be announced for the Content Strategies track at Content London.

This year’s Content London will follow the headline theme of how to Define Your Future In The New Content Economy, built around a set of core conference strands including The Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit, Reaching Gen Z, The AI Festival and How To Thrive In The Creator Economy.

Also speaking at Content London 2025: