RTP, 3Cat, Banijay Entertainment and Wogue Entertainment to discuss what buyers want and how partnerships are being redefined at Content Europe

RTP’s Nuno Vaz, 3Cat’s Pío Vernis, Banijay Entertainment’s Helen Greatorex and Wogue Entertainment’s Nathalie Wogue are the latest speakers confirmed for Content Europe as the three-day event prepares to connect commissioners, buyers and sellers.

These leading executives will take part in the Format Futures Forum and the Content Commissioning & Acquisitions Summit and explore how acquisition strategies, coproduction models and partnerships are shifting as buyers seek stronger and more scalable ideas. They will be joined by a raft of other commissioners, buyers and executives across the conference programme at Content Europe, which is set to take place in Lisbon from April 21-23.

Nuno Vaz

Head of entertainment

RTP

Vaz started his career in 1997 as a television journalist at RTP, before moving to fiction and entertainment as a freelance writer, producer and director, working for TV, cinema and advertising companies. From 2000 to 2008, he was a partner at TGSA and a member of the board at Terra do Nunca (two independent production companies in Portugal), producing gameshows, shiny-floor entertainment, documentaries, telenovelas, series, theatre plays and musicals. In 2011, Vaz returned to RTP, first as head of content until 2015, and since then as head of entertainment, in charge of formats at RTP.

Pío Vernis i Minguell

Corporate business director

3Cat

Vernis began his career in film and television content development as an executive producer, later expanding his focus to include strategic business management. Over the years, he has specialised in IP rights management, international distribution strategies and the commercial exploitation of audiovisual properties, leading business and marketing divisions across multiple production companies.

He was founding partner of the film marketing agency WAW (WorkingAtWeekend) and has held senior executive roles at major industry players. Most recently, before joining 3Cat (CCMA), he led business management at Brutal Media, now part of BBC Studios.

Helen Greatorex

Head of format acquisitions

Banijay Entertainment

Greatorex has played a central role in shaping the company’s global format strategy. She assumed her current position in December 2022 to lead Banijay Entertainment’s acquisitions vision, identifying high-potential formats to complement its burgeoning catalogue of brands. During her time at Banijay, Greatorex has worked in creative and strategic development positions. As senior global development producer, she collaborated across key territories to strengthen unscripted pipelines and unlock the potential of their IP within the wider footprint. Prior to this, she spent a year as a format manager across super-brand titles such as Big Brother, Hunted and Temptation Island.

Nathalie Wogue

Founder

Wogue Entertainment

Known as one of the leading entertainment format experts, Wogue is held in high esteem across the formats industry. She is a producer, content creator/developer, buyer and strategist who also works on the business side, handling format acquisitions and sales, as well as partnerships. Most recently senior VP of global formats at Fox Entertainment Global in LA, she started her career as a journalist TF1 and had then her own production company, before being hired by international groups including Fremantle and IMG Entertainment. Now running Wogue Entertainment, Wogue has been creating new format ideas and holds consulting roles with different channels, production companies and new B2B platform Bunqer, which is disrupting TV distribution through the online shopping of back-catalogue licence rights.

