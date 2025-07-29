Content London explores how to crack the code on producing global high-end drama in The New Content Economy

As financing and commissions for premium drama series become increasingly difficult to secure, Content London 2025 will bring together an elite panel of international drama producers who are defying the odds and thriving to discuss how they are navigating the changing landscape.

Speaking at Content London:

Alon Aranya

Founder

Paper Plane Productions

Aranya has been producing scripted shows for 15 years. His credits include Red Widow and Betrayal for ABC in the US, plus Hostages, which he also co-wrote, for CBS.

In 2018, Aranya launched Paper Plane Productions with an emphasis on producing and financing original international drama series globally. The company is currently working on coproductions in eight international territories. Paper Plane’s shows include Tehran, an original for Apple TV+; Your Honor for Showtime and now Netflix; Bestseller Boy, with CBS International, Avrotros/NPO; and The Vanishing Triangle, with Virgin Ireland and Sundance/AMC.

Amy Cameron

Executive producer

Cameron Pictures

Cameron is an award-winning journalist, author, TV series creator, broadcast executive and executive producer. As well as being the co-founder of Toronto-based independent production company Cameron Pictures, she is currently an executive producer on Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent and is in production on season three. Cameron has also previously exec produced Mary Kills People (Global/Lifetime), Little Dog (CBC) and Pretty Hard Cases (CBC/IMDb TV).

Rob Gibson

CEO and producer

Easy Tiger Productions

Gibson’s credits include AACTA Award-winning Foxtel courtroom drama The Twelve; Binge, BBC and Paramount+ international comedy sensation Colin From Accounts; Stan/BBC crime mystery Scrublands; Jack Irish for ABC Australia; Doctor Doctor for Nine; and Network Ten’s Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story.

His most recent productions include Netflix worldwide smash-hit drama Territory, Scrublands S2, The Twelve S3, and CBS/Stan comedy special Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story. Upcoming productions include a new Chris Hammer crime franchise at ABC Oz/the BBC and a psychological thriller for Stan/Channel 4.

Sheila Nortley

Head of drama and executive producer

Osun Group

Nortley’s recent credits including producing on Harlan Coben’s Stay Close and BAFTA nominee Supacell – both global number-one Netflix series – while she has also produced critically acclaimed independent films such as Victim and David is Dying.

The Scripted strand at Content London will explore the future direction for global drama success, including growing trends for vertical programming and microdrama. It will also pull back the curtain on how today’s most visionary producers are still making ambitious, globally resonant, large-scale English-language drama and getting it financed, produced and sold.

Top-tier creators from the US, Canada, the UK and Australia will reveal where the real opportunities still lie for high-end longform drama series, from shifting audience demand for more English-language content to innovative financing models and high-impact coproduction strategies. Whether you’re a producer, financier, commissioner or creative, if you want to learn more about making premium content that cuts through in The New Content Economy then Content London is the place to be.

More speakers will be announced for the Scripted track at Content London.

This year’s Content London will follow the headline theme of how to Define Your Future In The New Content Economy, built around a set of core conference strands including Microdrama and Vertical Programming, Reaching Gen Z, Generative AI Decoded and How to Thrive in the Creator Economy.

