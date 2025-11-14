C21 announces finalists for 2025 Content London Drama Series and Global Entertainment Format Pitches

C21 has unveiled the finalists for the 2025 Content London Drama Series and Global Entertainment Format Pitches. From more than 90 drama submissions and 70 format pitches, eight projects from each category have been invited to pitch live at Content London.

The finalists will pitch live on the opening day of Content London on December 2. Drama Series Pitch finalists will present from 11am to 1pm and the Global Entertainment Format Pitch finalists will follow at 2.30pm to 4pm, with the winners of both being announced at 6pm that day at a finalists and winners cocktail at Kings Place.

Content London will hear from the most exciting international development projects from the professional community that are looking for partners to take them to the next level.

The winners of each category receive £30,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show.

Drama Series Pitch judges include:

Global Entertainment Format Pitch judges include:

The building blocks of Content London 2025