Banijay Rights, Rakuten TV, Samsung TV Plus and UKTV join Content London to spotlight FAST’s next wave of growth and opportunity

Banijay Rights’ Shaun Keeble, Rakuten TV’s Marcos Milanez, Samsung TV Plus’s Chris Gregory and UKTV’s Andrea Amey have joined the Content London speaker line-up to discuss new opportunities in FAST after the number of channels in the sector grew by nearly 21% in 2025, with further rapid expansion expected.

Content London takes place from November 30 to December 3. To find out more about the event and register at the JUNE EARLYBIRD DISCOUNT RATE of £899, saving £500, CLICK HERE.

Keeble, Milanez, Gregory and Amey will take part in the FAST Forward track, which focuses on opportunities in a sector projected to be worth US$12.2bn in 2026, with forecasts suggesting it could exceed US$18.8bn by 2030. The execs will examine the latest prospects emerging across the FAST ecosystem, drawing on their experience in content strategy, distribution, channel development and digital growth.

The sessions will explore how content owners, platforms and broadcasters are adapting their FAST strategies to meet changing audience behaviours, with a focus on content acquisition, channel curation, monetisation and platform partnerships. Speakers will also consider the evolving role of FAST within the wider streaming landscape, sharing insights into audience engagement, rights exploitation and the commercial opportunities available as the sector continues to expand globally.

Speaking at Content London:

Shaun Keeble

VP, digital

Banijay Rights

Keeble oversees Banijay Rights’ digital self-publishing commercial activities. Working alongside senior management and the local sales teams, he is responsible for all revenue-share business models in the digital, AVoD and SVoD, social media and FAST channel space, globally. Other areas Keeble oversees include content protection and content ID across the catalogue, as well as managing Banijay Rights’ incremental FAST and YouTube monetisation initiatives.

Marcos Milanez

Chief content officer

Rakuten TV

Milanez is responsible for the company’s content strategy and acquisition rights across FAST, AVoD and TVoD. He also oversees the marketing and programming areas and manages over 100 Rakuten owned and operated FAST channels, which are also available across other third-party platforms.

Chris Gregory

Head of content development

Samsung TV Plus EMEA

Samsung TV Plus is one of the world’s largest streaming services – available in 30 territories and with more than 100 million monthly users worldwide. With more than 20 years’ experience in digital media, streaming and licensing product management, Gregory has been spearheading the company’s strategic content development since joining in 2019. His current role sees him leading and driving alignment across the content and licensing teams to grow and expand the service across EMEA, launching channels that resonate with local and global audiences such as Keeping Up With…, Stromberg, Rai News, Sony One Action HITS, Al Jazeera and Location, Location, Location.

Andrea Amey

Chief digital officer

UKTV

Amey is responsible for the adoption of digital practices across UKTV and seeking out areas of digital innovation. Her remit includes the operational leadership of digital products, partnerships and UKTV’s streaming service, U.

More speakers will be announced for the FAST Forward track at Content London.

Also speaking at Content London: