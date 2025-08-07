Arte France, RAI, YLE and ZDF to share scripted strategies at Content London

Arte France’s Alexandre Piel, RAI’s Michele Zatta, YLE’s Jarmo Lampela and ZDF’s Frank Seyberth are set to discuss their drama content strategies and international coproduction opportunities at Content London, which takes place from December 1-4.

Alexandre Piel

Deputy head of drama

Arte France

Piel joined Arte’s fiction unit in September 2013 as deputy head of drama, in charge of international acquisitions and coproductions. Since 2023, he has co-piloted Arte France’s fiction unit alongside Agnès Olier, head of drama.

Michele Zatta

Commissioning editor in charge of international coproductions

RAI Fiction

In his current position, Zatta has worked on series including The Name of the Rose and Survivors, which was co-developed by ZDF and France Télévisions. More recently, he has worked on The Sea Beyond, RaiPlay’s biggest success ever, with almost 200 million views.

Jarmo Lampela

Head of drama

YLE

Lampela has been head of drama at YLE since 2015. His background includes working as professor of film directing and as head of the department of film, television and scenography at Aalto University, Helsinki. Since 1992, he has worked as a director, scriptwriter and producer, with credits on numerous productions across cinema, television and theatre.

Frank Seyberth

Head of coproduction, international fiction

ZDF

Seyberth has worked at ZDF since 2001 in roles including commissioning editor, development lead and executive producer on acclaimed international series like The Bridge, Trapped, Slöborn and The Three Musketeers. Since 2019, he has led ZDF’s editorial team for international coproductions, overseeing a diverse slate across all channels.

Speaking as part of the Content Strategies track, these genre-defining European drama executives will share unique insights into their content acquisition strategies, coproduction opportunities, commissioning approaches and upcoming slates.

France’s Piel, Italy’s Zatta, Finland’s Lampela and Germany’s Seyberth will delve into the content trends shaping their respective markets, explore the factors driving their decision making, and give insight into their roles within various European alliances. These include the European Alliance, New8 and Nordvision – key organisations through which they collaborate with partners to champion ambitious, internationally focused storytelling that can compete on a global stage.

The Content Strategies track aims to shine a light on real opportunities for collaboration and originality across all genres, showcasing how international coproductions are key to success at a time of financial uncertainty.

More speakers will be announced for the Content Strategies track at Content London.

This year’s Content London will follow the headline theme of How to Define Your Future In The New Content Economy, built around a set of core conference strands including The Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit, Reaching Gen Z and The AI Festival.

