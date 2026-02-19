Please wait...
Please wait...

BriteSpark’s Tom Porter on funding routes for true crime

Picture of Clive Whittingham

Clive Whittingham

19-02-2026
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

BriteSpark's Tom Porter on funding routes for true crime

YLE widens copro ambitions in search for elusive younger audience

Netflix's flexible copro strategy opens doors in Lat Am

Alignment scores Kings League deal, but still eyes big wins in traditional ...

TVOkids' Kirsten Hurd on reaching viewers through a social whirl

Elisa Viihde aims to put Finnish touch to genres of all kinds

More key executives join Content India speaker line-up to share visions of ...

Phil Gurin on how to thrive and not just survive

Prime Video starts a new YA chapter with the help of BookTok

From legacy acorns mighty Oaktree grows

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE