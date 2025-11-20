Seventy7 Ventures and Zig Zag create business to finance film, TV, sports entertainment

By Clive Whittingham 20/11/2025











Capital advisor Seventy7 Ventures has partnered with UK unscripted indie Zig Zag to launch a special purpose vehicle (SPV) focused on financing film, TV and sports entertainment.

The outfit will build and fund a curated slate of premium projects, with Zig Zag introducing all titles to the SPV.

The partners are targeting a £20m (US$26.2m) fund to support a pipeline of what they call “capital-intensive” productions across scripted, unscripted and sports-led entertainment formats.

Each project greenlit by the SPV will be structured through its own subsidiary SPV, “enabling efficient capital deployment and access to applicable tax incentives,” the companies said.

Seventy7 Ventures will lead all capital-raising activity, with Zig Zag providing production and operational services. The model is designed to give investors a clear, structured entry point into entertainment assets while maintaining oversight across development, financing and delivery.

Under the framework, projects brought into the SPV carry a six-month exclusive financing option. Should a project not secure financing within the option window, Zig Zag may extend the term or reassign the project and introduce replacements.

Ketan Makwana, exec chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, said: “This SPV gives investors a transparent, disciplined route into content financing, backed by a strong slate and a proven production partner. We’re building a platform engineered for commercial outcomes.”

Danny Fenton, CEO of Zig Zag Productions, added: “We at Zig Zag are excited to work with Seventy7 and its partners in exploring new ways of programme financing in an ever-evolving marketplace. We think the model Ketan offers has great viability and rewards for the investment community and producers alike.”

It comes after Fenton’s factual indie Zig Zag Productions was put into insolvency last year after producing over 1,000 hours of original programming in a 25-year period.

After initially shuttering its production arm, Zig Zag has since been restructured and relaunched, picking up series orders for TNT Sports documentary Playing for our Future and the BBC’s The Football Academy.