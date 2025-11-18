Please wait...
Please wait...

Rising labour costs threaten Spain’s production sector

Pina Mezzera

Pina Mezzera

18-11-2025
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

Content Strategies @ Content London

Why the kids' sector isn't dead yet

Rising labour costs threaten Spain's production sector

HBO Max backs a new generation of Nordic originals

The AI Festival @ Content London

Studio Lambert sets its eyes on scripted

Bell Média's bridge-building between Quebec and the int’l marketplace  

Spain's $1.9bn fund opens doors to international co-investors

The key Thai ingredient for CreaAsia's My Chef in Crime

C21 announces finalists for 2025 Content London Drama Series and Global Entertainment ...

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE