Please wait...
Please wait...
Image: Adobe Stock
Image: Adobe Stock

Testing times for UK as demand rises but green lights wane

Picture of Ed Waller

Ed Waller

26-02-2026
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

Streamers smashing windows in the distribution industry

TV4 ventures into unexplored entertainment territory

TV2 Norway hunting formats, comedy and fact-ent in London

Another case of suspected merger for Banijay's Cathy Payne

Record UK exports mask shrinking US copro market

ITV Studios senses renewed confidence in UK content

Duo Media doubles down on entertainment formats, true crime

Thinking differently with Paramount's Louise Bucknole

BBCS mulls a future shaped by YouTube, microdramas and a new DG

Why French studios have picked up an English accent

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE