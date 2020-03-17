Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > DCD dramas head to NZ, Europe

DCD dramas head to NZ, Europe

Australian psychological noir series The Secrets She Keeps

International broadcasters including Sweden’s TV4, TVNZ in New Zealand, YLE in Finland and Mediawan in France are among those to have picked up dramas from UK-based independent distributor DCD Rights.

Six-part psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps has been acquired by all of the above as well as Israel’s Hot Telecom, IVI in Russia, CIS and Baltic States, and Poland’s Ale Kino+.

Meanwhile, four-part drama The Hunting has been bagged by  TV4, Ale Kino+ and RTL-owned streaming service TVNow in Germany and German-speaking Europe.

Additionally, HBO has picked up the six-part drama Dry Water for its Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Portuguese-speaking Africa feed.

DCD Rights CEO Nicky Davies Williams said: “These diverse dramas have one thing in common – a compelling and exhilarating narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. We are delighted by the international success these dramas have already attracted and the global exposure they will receive.”

inigoalex
Inigo Alexander 17-03-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

DCD details doc pick-ups, Mipcom slateDCD shops drama into NZ, CanadaDCD funds four for Mipcom
Please wait...
Formats survey

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows