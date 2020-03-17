DCD dramas head to NZ, Europe

International broadcasters including Sweden’s TV4, TVNZ in New Zealand, YLE in Finland and Mediawan in France are among those to have picked up dramas from UK-based independent distributor DCD Rights.

Six-part psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps has been acquired by all of the above as well as Israel’s Hot Telecom, IVI in Russia, CIS and Baltic States, and Poland’s Ale Kino+.

Meanwhile, four-part drama The Hunting has been bagged by TV4, Ale Kino+ and RTL-owned streaming service TVNow in Germany and German-speaking Europe.

Additionally, HBO has picked up the six-part drama Dry Water for its Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Portuguese-speaking Africa feed.

DCD Rights CEO Nicky Davies Williams said: “These diverse dramas have one thing in common – a compelling and exhilarating narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. We are delighted by the international success these dramas have already attracted and the global exposure they will receive.”