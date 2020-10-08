BBC3 pockets BET’s Twenties

BBC3 in the UK has acquired BET’s single-camera comedy Twenties, one of a number of licence deals announced by ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) Distribution.

Written by Lena Waithe, Twenties launched in March this year on BET in the US and follows a black lesbian writer trying to make it in LA. It will make its debut on BBC3 on October 25.

The UK net has taken the first two seasons of the show, while the first has also been acquired by New Zealand SVoD platform Neon.

In other deals for VIS Distribution, Central American broadcaster Televisora Nicaraguense has acquired Nickelodeon’s live-action kids’ comedy Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan for its free-to air network Channel 8.

Meanwhile, two other Tyler Perry scripted series recently added to the VIS Distribution portfolio, comedy-drama Sistas and political soap The Oval, will air on Canal+ Africa and A+ this autumn. The shows premiered on BET in the US last year and have both been renewed for second seasons.

“These latest sales underscore the increased appetite for fresh, exciting and diverse voices and we’re really thrilled to be bringing these latest VIS catalogue additions to new audiences around the world,” said Lauren Marriott, senior VP of sales and business operations at ViacomCBS International Studios.