Apple TV+ signs up Horgan

Tech giant Apple has signed a first-look deal with Irish producer and actress Sharon Horgan for its recently launched streaming platform Apple TV+.

Horgan is the creator of Channel 4 comedy series Catastrophe and HBO’s Divorce and, under the deal with Apple, any future projects she creates will now get a first look at Apple TV+.

The news comes after a similar two-year deal Horgan had with Amazon Prime Video recently came to an end without anything being commissioned.

The agreement was overseen by Jay Hunt, Apple’s creative director in Europe, who was formerly the creative head at Channel 4 when the UK broadcaster first commissioned Catastrophe.

Earlier this month, Horgan’s production company Merman TV struck a deal with Sky Studios, under which Sky will have first look at any shows produced by the prodco.