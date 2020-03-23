Apple adds Nickelodeon’s Noggin

Nickelodeon’s preschool SVoD service Noggin has been added to Apple TV in countries around the world.

Noggin is now accessible via Apple TV channels and the Apple TV app in territories including the US, the UK, Germany, France and a number of countries in South-East Asia. New Noggin users can take advantage of a free seven-day trial of the service via Apple TV.

Through the service, subscribers can watch or download Nick Jr titles including Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer & Shine, Blaze & the Monster Machines and The Wonder Pets! in more than 20 languages.

David Lynn, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, said: “Offering our iconic kids’ content to Apple TV subscribers in more than 25 territories is an important step in advancing our international premium streaming strategy. With the launch of Noggin on Apple TV channels, we’re excited to reach even more kids and families on a platform that they’re already using.”

Noggin launched in the US in 2015.