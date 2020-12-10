Annecchino upped as Lynn exits VCNI

David Lynn is to leave ViacomCBS after 24 years as another company veteran, Raffaele Annecchino, succeeds him as president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI).

In his new role, Annecchino will oversee all of ViacomCBS’s media networks and related businesses outside the US.

As part of this, he will be responsible for a portfolio of pay TV entertainment brands and broadcast networks across six continents, including Channel 5 in the UK, Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia and Colors in India through a joint venture with Viacom18.

He will work with ViacomCBS’s global streaming organisation to help guide the continued international roll-out of Pluto TV and the launch of Paramount+ in 2021. He will report to Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS.

As president and CEO of VCNI and, before that VIMN, Lynn oversaw the launch of Viacom International Studios and the international launch of Pluto TV and Noggin. Previously, he served as president of VIMN UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, where he oversaw Viacom’s global distribution strategy and led the acquisition of Channel 5 and its integration into Viacom.

Before that, he was senior VP and MD for Nickelodeon UK, where he strengthened its position in one of the UK’s most competitive viewing demographics, launching Nick Jr and kick-starting its digital strategy.

Bakish said: “In recent years, Raffaele has taken on increased responsibility, demonstrating strategic and operational expertise that extends across a wide variety of geographies and platforms. His experience in expanding ViacomCBS’s international footprint, forging key partnerships and accelerating our push into mobile and digital platforms will be critical to building on our leadership positions across Europe, Latin America and Asia and realising our global ambitions.”

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to David for his many contributions over the past two decades, from integrating the international portfolios of CBS and Viacom to overseeing the launch of Viacom International Studios, including the acquisition of Ananey and repositioning the division to enable the continued expansion of our global streaming offerings. I’m grateful for his dedication and leadership and wish him the best as he starts this next chapter.”

Over the course of his 23-year tenure, Annecchino has held a number of positions across ViacomCBS Networks International, formerly Viacom International Media Networks.

Most recently, he was president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, during which time he oversaw operations across a range of markets and led and coordinated VCNI’s mobile strategy globally.

Prior to joining MTV Networks International in 1997, Annecchino held positions at Turner International, Cartoon Network and CNN.